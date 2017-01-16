Time management: Not enough hours in the day for Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

HEAD COACH Paul Heckingbottom has voiced concern at the current behind-the-scenes situation at Barnsley – which he fears is impacting upon his day-to-day role of fully preparing the first-team squad.

The Reds are currently without a chief executive following the sudden exit of Linton Brown on Friday – after just under seven months in the post – with the circumstances of his departure remaining unclear.

The exit of Brown, the senior managerial figure resident at Oakwell on a daily basis, could not have come at a worst possible time for a club endeavouring to fend off considerable interest from a number of rival teams for several leading players, while also boosting their own squad.

In a bid to fill the void left by Brown, Manchester-based chairman Maurice Watkins has taken on a more ‘hands on’ role in the running of the club, supported by external advisors, with club owner Patrick Cryne currently undergoing treatment for cancer and not involved in day-to-day decision making.

Heckingbottom says he is in daily touch with Watkins via conference call, with the former Manchester United director also having other extensive roles across sport which include serving as current chair of British Swimming. He is also a senior partner at North-West law firm Brabners.

Alongside his own duties of preparing the first team, Heckingbottom has been working hard to try and instigate some incoming transfer business with clubs and agents, but he admits that time management is proving an issue.

Heckingbottom has become anxious that the Reds replenish their squad ahead of the January 31 deadline, following the loss of last season’s top-scorer Sam Winnall to Sheffield Wednesday and with speculation growing that influential captain Conor Hourihane could also leave.

He said: “It is difficult. I am not going to sit here and lie; it has been hard work and will continue to be. I always try and put a positive slant on it.

“But I know it is taking time away from what should be my job as head coach. That is the frustrating bit.

“The maddening thing is I know it takes away from other parts of your job that are important.”

He added: “The chairman is stepping into the void and using the resources at his firm.

“He has other obligations as well, which makes it more difficult. But we are in regular contact.

“We have to keep reporting back as decisions have to be quick and sharp and if you want to get things done, you have to be willing to move within that split-second.

“Everybody wants a contact at the club.

“My phone is red-hot anyway, but when you are having to do these sorts of (other) roles, it is just time-consuming and time is your most valuable commodity in this role.

“I am adamant that I cannot let it take my focus away from the grass. But something has to give and some other people have to come and help and that’s why we have got Maurice and his firm to come in and help. You never have enough time in the day anyway to do everything that you want as a head coach – we are short-staffed in that (coaching) department as well.”

