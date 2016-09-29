Tommy Wright dismissed by Barnsley after corruption allegations

BARNSLEY have dismissed assistant head coach Tommy Wright following allegations of corruption.

The 50-year-old Scot had been suspended last night “pending an internal investigation” after the Daily Telegraph alleged he had accepted a £5,000 payment from undercover reporters to help place players at the south Yorkshire club.

Video footage released by the Telegraph as part of its investigation into corruption in football appears to show Wright accepting the money during a series of meetings with a fake Far East firm, in which he agreed to help sign players part-owned by the firm. Wright has denied any wrongdoing.

Today, however, Barnsley released the following statement.

It read: “Barnsley FC today terminated the contract of assistant head coach Tommy Wright with immediate effect.

“A meeting between the club and Mr Wright was held this morning attended by Chief Executive Linton Brown. After considering Mr Wright’s response to allegations in today’s Daily Telegraph about breaching FA rules over player transfers, Mr Wright was dismissed.

“The club was unaware of such matters or involved in any wrongdoing. The club will continue to fully investigate the issues at hand and will co-operate with the regulatory authorities as necessary.”