Touchline ban sees Barnsley boss Heckingbottom watching from stands for next two games

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has received a two-match touchline ban after admitting an offence in the recent away match at Millwall.

Heckingbottom was dismissed from his technical area in the club’s 3-1 win at The New Den on September 30 and will now watch from the stands in the home games against Middlesbrough and Hull City.

The Reds host Boro on Saturday and entertain the Tigers on October 21.

Earlier this year, Heckingbottom served a one-match touchline ban for the Yorkshire derby at home to Huddersfield Town on February 25 after being sent to the stands after confronting Wolves coaching staff during the second-half of the 3-1 home loss to the Midlanders on January 31

A club statement said that the Reds respect the FA’s latest decision.