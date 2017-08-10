Transfer latest: Barnsley ace undergoing medical at Huddersfield Town

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom is undergoing a medical at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town after a fee was agreed with the Oakwell club.

Yiadom has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer, with a initial close-season bid from Town turned down in the close season.

That offer was significantly below the Reds' valuation of the player, but the Premier League newboys have come back with a fresh offer.

Swansea City and Reading have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who recently rejected fresh terms with the Reds, with his current contract expiring next summer.

Earlier this week, Yiadom revealed his desire to play in the Premier League in an unsanctioned TV interview, which prompted Reds head coach Paul Heckingbottom to express his disappointment at his pre-match briefing earlier this morning after the players' advisors allowed him to conduct it.

He said: "Yids has not got the resources to do that; it is whoever is advising him. That is the disappointing thing.

"I am disappointed he has done that. But from what I have been told, he has only said what I have said to you guys (the media) anyway - that there would be no new contract talks and that he wants to play in the Premier League and that he has prepared to see out his contract."