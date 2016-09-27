Tuesday Night Football: As it happened

Huddersfield Town went back to the top of the Championship on a jam-packed Tuesday night schedule in the Football League.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's four-game winning run came to an end while Barnsley nicked a point late on against Aston Villa. Recap all the night's events with our handy guide.

TUESDAY'S ACTION

Championship

Barnsley 1-1 Aston Villa - As it happened - Winnall adds to Di Matteo woes

Blackburn 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - Fletcher gives Owls points at Ewood Park

Bristol City 1-0 Leeds United - Monk sent to stands as Whites run ends

Huddersfield 2-1 Rotherham - As it happened - Match report: Wells and Kachunga fire Terriers back top

League One

Bradford 2-1 Fleetwood - Billy Clarke penalty earns points for Bantams

Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol Rovers - Harry Chapman winner claims points

League Two

Doncaster 2-2 Carlisle: Rovers rue Ward's missed spot-kick

MATCH UPDATES

21.40 Full times coming in. Huddersfield take the Yorkshire honours in the derby. Meanwhile, Garry Monk has been sent to the stands as Leeds trail into injury time.

21.37 Richard Sutcliffe: Attendance at Huddersfield is 18,808, incl 742 from Rotherham. Town lead 2-1 but looking very nervy as we move into 4 mins stoppage time

21.35 GOAL! Barnsley 1-1 Aston Villa: Drama at Oakwell. Villa fail to clear a corner, Sam Winnall heads in, underside of bar

21.31 GOAL! Doncaster 2-2 Carlisle: Carlisle pinch a point to maintain their unbeaten record

21.30 CLOSE: Rotherham should be level. Richard Sutcliffe reports: Awful miss by Adeyemi as header from six yards goes wide. 2-1, 85 mins

21.22 DISALLOWED: Marvin Emnes smashes into the net for Blackburn Rovers but he was in an off-side permission. Sheffield Wednesday hold their lead.

21.15 CLOSE! Leeds close to equalising. Hernandez plays Sacko through and he draws a fingertip save out of Fielding.

21.13 GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol Rovers: Harry Chapman puts the Blades in front on 65 minutes. And Bristol Rovers now have a mountain to climb as Jermaine Easter sees red one minute later.

21.10 GOAL! Bristol City 1-0 Leeds United: Marlon Pack puts the hosts in front, firing home from inside the box.

21.09 GOAL! Bradford City 2-1 Fleetwood: Bradford have come from behind. Billy Clarke slots home from the spot after Timothee Dieng was fouled.

21.03 MISSED PENALTY! Doncaster Rovers still lead Carlisle 2-1, but they have had a golden chance to make it 3-1. Tommy Rower hit a penalty against the outside of the post and it bounced away.

21.01 Attendance at Doncaster Rovers: 4,773 of which 439 are from Carlisle.

21.00 CLOSE, AGAIN. Another update from our man Leon Wobschall: "Let-off. Poor McDonald error lets in Adomah, squares to Grealish who can't control with goal at mercy"

20.57 CLOSE: Leon Wobschall reports from Oakwell - Adomah almost in, Davies blocks a dangerous Kodjia cross 0-0. It remains Barnsley 0-0 Aston Villa

20.54 Early attendance news: Sheffield United have 19,196 through the gates at Bramall Lane. 833 are travelling fans from Bristol Rovers.

20.50 Second halves underway.

20.35 The half-time whistles begin to sound, including at Huddersfield where the hosts lead 2-1. Goalless between Barnsley and Aston Villa and Bristol City and Leeds United while Sheffield Wednesday lead through Steven Fletcher's 100th career goal.

20.34 GOAL! Bradford City 1-1 Fleetwood Town: Felipe Morais levels matters two minutes into first half injury-time, finishing off a good team move.

20.30 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Carlisle: John Marquis has put Doncaster in front one minute before half time. They've turned the game full circle.

20.25 GOAL! Huddersfield 2-1 Rotherham United: Nahki Wells with a fine finish but move owed everything to fine tackle and run by Sean Scannell.

20.22 GOAL! Bradford 0-1 Fleetwood: Grant puts the visitors in front.

20.21 GOAL! Huddersfield Town 1-1 Rotherham United: Danny Ward scores on his return to Huddersfield. Lovely move by Rotherham as Newell spreads play to Taylor and his cross is perfect.

20.18 CLOSE! James Coppinger almost puts Doncaster Rovers in front against Carlisle but he shoots wide from Calder's cross.

20.06 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Carlisle: Tommy Rowe equalises for Rovers finishing off a move through the centre.

20.05 GOAL! Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher scores his 100th goal of his career to put the Owls in front at Ewood Park

20.03 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Carlisle: In the top of the table clash in League Two, it's the visitors who strike first. Shaun Miller's strike is heavily deflected and the effort leaves Marko Marosi with no chance.

19.51 CONFIRMATION: Sam Allardyce has left his position as England manager. The FA has released a statement saying the manager's actions were inappropriate. He leaves by mutual consent.

19.47 GOAL! Huddersfield Town 1-0 Rotherham United: What a start for the high-flying Terriers. Elias Kachunga pokes the bouncing ball home in a scramble in the box.

19.45 Kick-offs around the grounds. Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United the first underway.

19.24: We are hearing reports that Sam Allardyce has been sacked as England manager over the undercover reports by The Daily Telegraph. Read the story so far. More to follow.

19.15: Welcome to live around the grounds commentary of tonight's fixtures. Stay with me throughout the night for all the goals and updates as they happen.

TEAM NEWS AND FORM GUIDE

Barnsley v Aston Villa

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, Kpekawa, Kent, Morsy, Scowen, Hourihane, Bradshaw, Watkins

Subs: Townsend, Jackson, Winnall, Hammill, Bree, Armstrong, Lee

Aston Villa: Gollini, Bacuna, Chester, Elphick, Cissokho, Adomah, Jedinak, Tshibola, Grealish, Kodjia, Ayew.

Subs: Bunn, Baker, Gestede, Westwood, Hutton, Amavi, McCormack

Last six games: Barnsley LWWWLL, Aston Villa DLDDDD.

Referee: J Adcock (Notts).

Last time: Barnsley 0 Aston Villa 3, September 13, 1997, Premier League.

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn: Steele, Lowe, Greer, Hoban, Williams, Marshall, Guthrie, Evans, Conway, Emnes, Gallagher.

Subs: Feeney,Samuelsen, Graham, Akpan, Lenihan, Brown, Raya.

Sheff Wed: Westwood, Palmer, Lees, Hutchinson, Reach, Buckley, Lee, Jones, Bannan, Fletcher, Hooper.

Subs: Abdi, Loovens,Dawson, Hunt, Wallace, Nuhiu, Forestieri.

Last six games: Blackburn LDLWLW, Sheffield Wednesday LDWWLW.

Referee: S Hooper (Wiltshire).

Last time: Blackburn 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2; November 28, 2015; Championship.

Bristol City v Leeds United

Bristol City: Fielding, Little, Flint, Magnusson, Bryan, Freeman, Reid, Pack, Paterson, Tomlin, Abraham.

Subs: O'Donnell, Golbourne, Moore, O'Neil, Brownhill, O'Dowda, Wilbraham.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, Phillips, O'Kane, Hernandez, Dallas, Sacko, Wood

Subs: Silvestri, Coyle, Cooper, Grimes, Mowatt, Roofe, Antonsson.

Last six games: Bristol City WDLDWW, Leeds United LLWWWW.

Referee: K Stroud (Hampshire).

Last time: Bristol City 2 Leeds United 2; August 19, 2015; Championship.

Huddersfield v Rotherham United

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Holmes-Dennis, Whitehead, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Scannell, Wells.

Subs: Hogg,Bunn, Coleman, Cranie, Payne, Paurevic, Stankovic.

Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Ball, Mattock, Taylor, Adeyemi, Frecklington, Newell, Brown, Ward.

Subs: Vaulks, Forde, Forster-Caskey, Price, Halford, Blackstock, Kelvin Wilson.

Last six games: Huddersfield Town WWWLWL, Rotherham United WLDDLL.

Referee: S Attwell (Warwickshire).

​Last time: Huddersfield Town 2 Rotherham United 0; December 15, 2015; Championship.

Bradford City v Fleetwood Town

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Morais, Cullen, Dieng, McNulty, Hiwula, Vuckic.

Subs: Law, Nathan Clarke, Marshall, Billy Clarke, Sattelmaier, Devine, Kilgallon.

Fleetwood Town: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Woolford, Ryan, Bobby Grant, Cole, Ball, Jonsson.

Subs: Jakubiak, Bolger, Nirennold, Duckworth, Glendon, Cairns, Hunter.

Last six games: Bradford City DWDDDD, Fleetwood Town WWWDLL.

Referee: G Salisbury (Lancashire).

Last six games: Bradford City 2 Fleetwood Town 1; January 30, 2016; League One.

Sheffield United v Bristol Rovers

Sheff Utd: Moore, Coutts, Ebanks-Landell, O'Connell, Freeman, Fleck, Duffy, Scougall, Lafferty, Done, Sharp.

Subs: Hussey,Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown, Whiteman, Chapman, Brooks.

Bristol Rovers: Roos, Leadbitter, James Clarke, Lockyer, Clarke-Salter, Brown, Ollie Clarke, Lines, Boateng, Easter, Harrison.

Subs: Mildenhall, Montano, Moore, Bodin, James, Gaffney, Colkett.

Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire)

Last six games: Sheffield United WDWWWD, Bristol Rovers LDDDWW.

Last time: Sheffield United 4 Bristol Rovers 1; September 3, 1988; Division Three.

Doncaster v Carlisle

Doncaster: Marosi, Blair, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Calder, Rowe, Coppinger, Marquis, Williams.

Subs: Etheridge, Garrett, Baudry, Middleton, Mandeville, Beestin, Richardson.

Carlisle: Gillespie, Tom Miller, Gillesphey, Raynes, Grainger, Jones, Devitt, Joyce, Adams, Shaun Miller, Kennedy.

Subs: Ellis, Wyke, Ibehre, Brisley, McKee, Lambe, Crocombe.

Last six games: Doncaster WWLWWL, Carlisle WWDDDW.

Referee: R Joyce (Cleveland).

Last time: Doncaster 0 Carlisle 2; April 9, 2013; League One.

