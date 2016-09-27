Tuesday Night Football LIVE: Updates from Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, Leeds United, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and more

After a mediocre weekend, Yorkshire's Football League teams have an enthralling midweek schedule ahead of them and you can follow it all with The Yorkshire Post's comprehensive coverage.

The White Rose derby between Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United tops the billing while high-flying Barnsley host Aston Villa in another notable fixture. Stay up to date with all the updates in this match-hub or find individual commentaries next to the match scoreline below. Press F5 to refresh for the latest.

TUESDAY'S ACTION

Championship

Barnsley v Aston Villa - Follow LIVE

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City v Leeds United

Huddersfield v Rotherham - Follow LIVE

League One

Bradford v Fleetwood

Sheffield United v Bristol Rovers

League Two

Doncaster v Carlisle

