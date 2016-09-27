Tuesday Night Football LIVE: Updates from Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, Leeds United, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and more

After a mediocre weekend, Yorkshire's Football League teams have an enthralling midweek schedule ahead of them and you can follow it all with The Yorkshire Post's comprehensive coverage.
The White Rose derby between Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United tops the billing while high-flying Barnsley host Aston Villa in another notable fixture. Stay up to date with all the updates in this match-hub or find individual commentaries next to the match scoreline below. Press F5 to refresh for the latest.
TUESDAY'S ACTION
Championship
Barnsley v Aston Villa - Follow LIVE
Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City v Leeds United
Huddersfield v Rotherham - Follow LIVE
League One
Bradford v Fleetwood
Sheffield United v Bristol Rovers
League Two
Doncaster v Carlisle
MATCH UPDATES
ALL THE STATS
Use The Yorkshire Post's new Fixtures and Results service to trawl through various stats from Saturday's games.
CONTACT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Like and comment on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Football
Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport