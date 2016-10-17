Video: Barnsley hang fire on Josh Scowen red card appeal

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has revealed that Barnsley will make a tactical decision later today regarding whether to appeal against Josh Scowen’s weekend red card against Fulham.

Heckingbottom is mindful of the situation regarding Conor Hourihane - with the club awaiting scan results after the influential captain missed Saturday’s 4-2 defeat with a calf issue - with any unsuccessful appeal regarding Hourihane’s fellow central midfielder Scowen potentially adding another game to his three-match ban.

Barnsley's Josh Scowen. Picture: Tony Johnson

If Hourihane is sidelined for a spell of weeks and the Reds lose any appeal against Scowen’s red card - picked up for a second-half challenge on Scott Parker - that could leave the Reds seriously light in numbers in the middle of midfield for an extended spell.

On whether the club have decided if they will appeal ahead of today’s noon deadline, Heckingbottom - whose side welcome Newcastle United in front of a bumper Oakwell crowd tomorrow - said: “No, not yet. It might have to be a tactical one because we want to know Conor’s situation and if he is going to be there because it could put Scowy out for four games.

“The implications of that are that we have an international break that is coming between that as well and it could be five weeks without any football for Josh.

“We have to consider it, because these are the little things (to consider) when you are carrying a smaller squad that you have to try and use to your advantage.

Barnsley's head coach Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We will try and get all the information we need before the (appeal) deadline before we make the decision.”

Loan striker Adam Armstrong is ineligible against his parent club tomorrow.