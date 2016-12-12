Video: Barnsley sweat on Adam Armstrong fitness for derby with Sheffield Wednesday

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has confirmed that Barnsley loan striker Adam Armstrong remains a doubt for Tuesday night’s derby trip to Sheffield Wednesday with a knee injury.

The Newcastle frontman, who has found the net three times for the Reds since arriving in the summer, has missed the Reds last two matches.

Adam Armstrong is a fitness doubt for Barnsley at Sheffield Wednesday. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

On Armstrong, the Barnsley head coach, whose side are seeking their third successive league victory after excellent wins against Norwich City and Birmingham City, said: “We are still assessing Arma. He has come in this (Monday) morning and is feeling a little better. So that’s ongoing.

“We have took some knocks from the game on Saturday, to be fair, so they will have to be assessed and we will have to see how everyone is.”

On the game, one-time Wednesday defender Heckingbottom, mindful that victory would see the Reds leapfrog their South Yorkshire rivals, added: “It would be nice. I am sure Carlos (Carvalhal) is saying the same to his players; if we lose, they are above us.

“It’s bragging rights and adds a bit of extra spice, which is what you want.”