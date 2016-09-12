Video: Barnsley winger Ryan Kent primed to face Wolves

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM says that Barnsley loan winger Ryan Kent has a chance of featuring in tomorrow night’s Championship game at Wolves.

Kent, on loan at Oakwell from Liverpool for the 2016-17 season, came off shortly after the hour mark in Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Preston at Deepdale, but Reds head coach Heckingbottom has confirmed that he is in the mix for the forthcoming game at Molineux, despite an ankle issue.

GOOD TO GO? Barnsley player Ryan Kent, left, celebrates after scoring against Rotherham. Photo: Chris Etchells

Heckingbottom said: “Ryan did well with his ankle. He said he was 100 per cent fit, but we were just wary as he is not our player, so we managed him through it.

“We are going into (Wolves) with the same squad that we had.”

Heckingbottom confirmed that full-back James Bree (hamstring) is still a way from returning to the squad after missing the Reds’ past two matches with a hamstring problem.

He added: “He is going through all his rehabilitation and running outside and going through the usual stages before he gets up to match speed.

Barnsley manager, Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Until he hits all the loads that he needs to in the gym, then he won’t be back with us. But once he is, we will look to get him training for at least a week and then build up his game time.

“He has had the injury before and we will be looking at his programme and managing him through it.”