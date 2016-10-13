Video: Blow for Barnsley as Aidy White remains on sidelines

AIDY WHITE is likely to be sidelined until the next international break, with the Barnsley left-back to undergo minor surgery to resolve a muscle problem.

The former Leeds United and Rotherham United player had been suffering from a glute injury at the top of his hip and will now go under the knife and is likely to be missing for around a month.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Fulham, reported better news regarding full-back James Bree, now fit again after a hamstring issue.

On the White prognosis, he said: “Aidy is injured. He went to see a specialist and it is looking like he will have an operation.

“The recovery time will hopefully only be two weeks, but in terms of this next block of games and working towards the next international break, it is unlikely he will feature before then.”

Speaking about Bree, he added: “He played ninety minutes last week against a (Manchester) United reserve team and came through it fine and there was lots of energy in his performance and he is in contention.

“He has been training for two weeks now and had a ninety-minute game, so we are pleased with that.”

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom confirmed that he has spoken to the board regarding the future of interim coach Jamie Clapham, with the Oakwell chief keen for the ex-Coventry and Middlesbrough coach to remain at the club following the decision to part company with Tommy Wright.

He said: “I have spoken to the powers that be about it. We need to do something in the short-term and also have a plan going forward in the long-term.”