Video: Double injury boost for Barnsley ahead of Middlesbrough clash

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Andy Yiadom could be back in the fray for Saturday’s Championship encounter with Middlesbrough at Oakwell.

Yiadom has been affected by a back issue which has severely restricted his involvement this season, but he may return for a timely first home league start of the campaign at weekend, with Jason McCarthy suspended.

Andy Yiadom

Lloyd Isgrove is also available following a foot ligament problem which has so far denied him a second debut for the club, but Dimitri Cavare is not expected to be back until after the next international break.

Heckingbottom said: “He trained Monday and Thursday and Sedgy (Craig Sedgwick - physio) has really rushed him through his rehab and he has hit all the markers.

“He has gone through a full rehab programme in 10 days and he is now back in training. Yids is fine in his own mind and is chomping at the bit to get back training and playing.

“I have no qualms in terms of knowing if Yids is good enough. I can’t wait to get Yids back firing. But I have qualms as in he’s trained just two days since the Morecambe game.”

Gary Gardner is progressing after a severe dead leg and has been working with the club’s medical staff, but Saturday’s game is likely to come too soon for the loan midfielder.

Heckingbottom said: “He has had his leg drained and it is getting him back to full movement. He is not on the grass yet.”