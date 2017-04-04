Video - Paul Heckingbottom frustrated as vibrant Barnsley miss chance to beat Cardiff City

MUCH more of this and Paul Heckingbottom will be in danger of sounding like a broken record soon.

In his post-match observations – just like on Saturday – the Barnsley head coach was left to reflect on a attacking performance which was proactive and vibrant for spells, but without the coveted prize of three points.

It has been somewhat of a recurring theme of late on home soil for the Reds, whose winless streak at Oakwell has now extended to seven matches – you have to go back to January 21 for their last triumph against Leeds United.

That Barnsley failed to break that cycle with a fourth successive home draw was not for the want of trying – but how Heckingbottom would have wished to have been speaking about a scrappy, ugly win afterwards rather than mull over a performance that merited three points and not one.

They also could have done without the second-half input of substitute goalkeeper Brian Murphy, who proved a bulwark in goal after replacing Allan McGregor at the interval after the Hull City custodian went off with ankle trouble.

The Irishman, who turns 34 next month, showed impressive agility to thwart Barnsley on several occasions as the Reds’ frustrating run without a win was extended to eight games.

The reverse fixture in the Principality may have proved one of the more remarkable Championship games of the season and a veritable goalfest – with a seven-goal pre-Christmas cracker ending with Ryan Williams scoring a dramatic 95th-minute winner in a thrilling 4-3 away triumph. It was probably Sod’s Law that the return would be comprehensively tamer on that front.

A pretty uneventful first-half contest played out amid a quiet atmosphere perhaps unsurprisingly made for classic end-of-season fare – although Barnsley had their moments.

The more constructive football undeniably arrived from the hosts, who did noticeably strive to make things happen in an attacking sense against prosaic visitors.

Yet despite some neat approach work at times allied to a brisk tempo, they struggled to carve out clear-cut chances, despite gorging upon possession.

The best that the Reds could muster arrived just after the half-hour mark when Tom Bradshaw’s instinctive pass found Marley Watkins, whose low cross was diverted towards his own net by Greg Halford before being cleared in the nick of time.

Deflected efforts from Watkins and Josh Scowen, which flew just over, also caused a few palpitations for Cardiff, whose efforts were rather pedestrian and token at the other end.

Craig Noone did almost get on the end of Matthew Connolly’s excellent cross, while Kenneth Zohore blasted over.

To all intents and purposes, the Bluebirds’ game plan looked set up to nick a goal and then sit in and a goalless scoreline at least gave them the platform to achieve their objective.

But in the opening to the second half, it was a case of all hands to the pump, but substitute keeper Murphy was not to be moved.

After smartly denying Saidy Janko and Hammill in quick succession, the veteran thwarted Scowen and try as they might, Barnsley could not find a way through,

Gethin Jones fired wide late on and Murphy – somewhat inevitably – blocked Watkins’s effort and Cardiff got their point.

Reds manager Heckingbottom said: “We didn’t score so we were not going to get three points.

“We controlled their threats and the game for long periods. There were lots of pleasing things we did out there, but it’s the end product that is letting us down and we missed our chances again.

“We are changing the shape and personnel, we are doing everything we can and we are really pleased with the application, but we are not getting the rewards. I didn’t believe anyone was really going to be aggressive and stick their head on it.”

Barnsley striker Bradshaw admitted their lack of goals was starting to become a concern, adding: “As a team we played well and got in some great areas, created some good chances, but we just cannot put the ball in the net at the moment and it is frustrating.”Performances don’t win games, though, goals do. We needed a little bit more composure in the final third.”

Barnsley: Davies; Janko, Roberts, MacDonald, Jones; James; Watkins, Scowen, Mowatt (Kent 71), Hammill (Hedges 84), Bradshaw (Armstrong 82). Unused substitutes: Townsend, Jackson, Moncur, Lee.

Cardiff City: McGregor (Murphy 45); Connolly, Manga, Bamba (Morrison 64), Bennett; Pilkington, Noone, Gunnarsson, Halford, John (K Harris 65); Zohore. Unused substitutes: Richards, Whittingham, Ralls, Harris, Hoilett.

Referee: S Duncan (Northumberland).