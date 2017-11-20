Video: Selection headache to replace Joe Williams welcomed by Barnsley boss Heckingbottom

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom says that he has several contenders to potentially step in and replace influential midfielder Joe Williams in Tuesday night’s home game with high-flying Cardiff City.

Ever-present Williams, outstanding this season since arriving on a season-long loan from Everton, will miss his first Championship match of the campaign due to a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.

Fellow loanee Gary Gardner, surprisingly named on the bench on Saturday after recovering from a leg injury which has kept him out for two-and-a-half months, Cameron McGeehan and Jared Bird are all vying to replace Williams.

Heckingbottom, whose side have lost just once in their past eight league outings, said: “We have plenty of options there.

“Joe is suspended and he has been treading that tightrope for a while now. He is going to get suspended as he is competitive and tries to win every ball, so it was only a matter of time really.

“We knew it would happen at some point. Gary will not (yet) be up to anywhere near what he is capable of because he has not played and had limited games anyway. He came in at Preston (on September 9) and only got 65 minutes or something like that and has been out for seven or eight weeks.

“He is way behind with games, but he has worked his socks off in terms of fitness and looks fine in training. That is why we put him on the bench on Saturday. He will have a big part to play (this season).”

Heckingbottom confirmed that captain Angus MacDonald should be fine to feature tomorrow night, despite coming off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Norwich City with a foot problem after sustaining a heavy knock.

He said: “It is just bruising, but he will be alright.”

Winger Lloyd Isgrove is still a few weeks away from a return to the fray during to a knee problem.

Heckingbottom added: “It will depend on his fitness when he comes back, but he is working really, really hard and he hates that wattbike, but he is working hard on it and trtying to be positive.

“He is still being good around the place and with the other lads, so hopefully we will have him back quickly.”