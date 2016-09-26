Video: Thigh problem rules Saidy Janko out for Barnsley

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has confirmed that deadline day signing Saidy Janko will be out of action until after the forthcoming international break with a thigh problem.

The Celtic loanee picked up the injury in the recent home loss to Reading and missed the weekend game at Brighton - and will now also sit out the games against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

INJURED: Barnsley's Saidy Janko.

Heckingbottom, who says that Aidy White’s hamstring injury is ‘settling down’, said: “Saidy has torn his thigh and is going to be out for a few weeks. We will have to see how it progresses with treatment and things.

“But it is disappointing as he has made an impact from the bench and we were looking to get him in and starting games.

“But he is out of the picture now until after the international break.”

On the situation with White, who is a big doubt for the weekend game at Elland Road, Heckingbottom added: “We still don’t know the time (out). There’s a little tear in it and he has to rest until he feels comfortable with it.

“It’s not a major muscle and like a grade two hamstring where you can put a time-frame on it. It is a case of how quickly it settles down.

“But the good news is from where we left on Friday when he still miles away, he felt a lot more comfortable with it when we were in yesterday (Sunday).”