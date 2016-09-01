VOTE: What was Yorkshire's best business in the summer transfer window?

Deadline day brought to a close an enthralling summer of transfer activity across Yorkshire's clubs.

The Yorkshire Post has selected a shortlist of ten top transfers that made it through the fax machines. But which one do you think was the best piece of business? Rate each transfer by using the up and down keys.



SOCIAL MEDIA

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

Like us on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Sport

Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport

ALL THE STATS

Use The Yorkshire Post's new Fixtures and Results service to trawl through various stats from Saturday's games.