WATCH - See how Barnsley came away from Birmingham City with all three points

Barnsley bounced back from a 5-2 home hammering against Nottingham Forest to record a shock 3-0 Sky Bet Championship win at lacklustre Birmingham.

As a result of a first-half strike from Marc Roberts and two late goals in the space of two minutes from Sam Winnall, Birmingham slumped to their first home defeat in eight games and in the process wasted a wonderful opportunity to consolidate their top-six position.

In recent games Birmingham have lived dangerously but on this occasion they failed to enjoy any good fortune against a tenacious Barnsley side and had to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after David Davis was sent off for two yellow cards.

