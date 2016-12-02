“We need to be better at both ends” insists Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

manager Paul Heckingbottom admits his Barnsley players have to adapt quickly to life in a “ruthless” Championship to try to halt their current slide.

The Reds currently sit 18th in the Championship, but have won just once in their last 11 outings, a 2-0 win at Brentford back in October.

“It’s the harsh reality of Championship football,” he said.

“It’s ruthless. We need to be better at both ends of the field.

“It’s alright playing well, and we have been doing, but we need to start getting the results too.

“I know that, the boys know that and together we’re all committed to making that happen.”

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Birmingham City, Heckingbottom said forward Marley Watkins had let down his Barnsley team-mates with his Oakwell red card in last Friday’s 5-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

The striker was sent off after appearing to stamp on Forest’s Thomas Lam.

Watkins seemed to make minimal contact, video replays suggested, but it was enough to warrant an early bath.

As a result, the 26-year-old – who has five goals to his name this season – will start a three-match suspension.

“We are disappointed,” said Reds boss Heckingbottom. “It’s a lack of discipline.

“When we saw the incident in real-time everyone was outraged because we didn’t see anything.

“But once we’ve got in the dressing room and seen it back, there’s definitely a thought in his mind to do what he gets sent off for. He’s let his mates down, they’ve had to run around a man down for 35 minutes without him. And then going forward we’re now missing him for the next three games. So he’s suffering and the team’s suffering for his actions.

“He’s been in really good form too, we’ve been happy with him.” He added: “He offers something different up there for us with his pace and power.

“It’s up to someone else now to come in and take their opportunity, but it’s disappointing to lose him and how that’s come about.”