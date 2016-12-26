‘We weren’t at our best’ admits Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitted that a 2-0 win at home to Blackburn flattered his side.

Goals from Sam Winnall and Marley Watkins gave the Tykes all three points at Oakwell.

Paul Heckingbottom

After starting brightly, Barnsley were ahead after 14 minutes through top-scorer Winnall. The striker beat the Rovers off-side trap to beat Jason Steele.

Barnsley had chances to put the game beyond the visitors, but Conor Hourihane and Tom Bradshaw both fired wide.

Blackburn also lacked a clinical edge in front of goal and the score remained 1-0 until Watkins sealed the win in time added on.

Blackburn were down to 10 men in the final minutes after midfielder Darragh Lenihan was given a straight red for a late lunge on Sam Morsy.

Heckingbottom said: “I’m delighted with the win. The scoreline flattered us a little bit and we made the game a bit harder than it should have been.

“I thought we were good value for the win, but we weren’t at our best.

“Avoiding relegation wasn’t our focus. That limits you to wanting to finish fourth from bottom.

“Our focus is to be as good as we can be so we won’t limit ourselves in that respect, we’ll just try and pick up as many points as possible.”

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, Roberts, MacDonald, Yiadom, Scowen, Hourihane, Morsy, Kent (Watkins 73), Bradshaw (Brown 86), Winnall (Armstrong 74). Unused substitutes: Townsend, Jackson, Kpekawa, Williams.

Blackburn: Steele, Nyambe, Brown (Evans 64), Lenihan, Williams, Conway (Feeney 71), Akpan, Mulgrew, Gallagher, Graham, Emnes. Unused substitutes: Greer, Guthrie, Mahoney, Bennett, Raya.

Referee: A Madley (West Yorkshire).