Wolves v Barnsley: Loanee Sam Morsy aims to earn longer-term deal with Tykes

AT the start of the summer, Sam Morsy would not have expected to be a Barnsley player come September.

But the wheels of footballing fate are such that the midfielder finds himself wearing a red jersey and not the blue-and-white striped one of Wigan Athletic – having tactitly acknowledged that his career in Lancashire is pretty much over.

This despite only moving to the Latics from Chesterfield on a two-and-a-half year deal at the end of January.

Instead of striding out for Wigan, he is now part of another promoted outfit in Barnsley and he is just relieved to find sanctuary at Oakwell after suddenly finding himself out in the cold at his parent club.

Morsy, who made his Reds debut from the bench in the weekend win at Preston North End, having joined on deadline day on a season-long loan, said: “After one training session (in pre-season), I was told I was going to be surplus to requirements.

“I thought I was going to be playing, but was told I could go. But once I heard about the interest from Barnsley, it was an absolute no-brainer and I did everything I could to get here.

“From the conversations I had (at Wigan), I was very surprised to be told I could go. But that is football. They have brought in a lot of midfielders and somebody had to be sacrificed and it was me and you just move on.

“It is nothing personal. You go in and can do a job and sometimes after promotion, some managers want a big overhaul. It is just football.”

Morsy may be at the start of his Barnsley journey, but admits that his goal is earning a longer-term deal, having rejected interest from rival Championship suitors.

And the 25-year-old – also linked with Sheffield United – is pinning his hopes on his performances going a long way towards achieving that, with his other aim being to secure a place in Egypt’s squad for the African Cup of Nations in the new year.

A positive performance and result against hometown club Wolves, where he spent a spell as a youngster, would certainly lay down an immediate marker if selected.

Morsy added: “I was there from seven to 16 and then released and it is a brilliant club and it will be nice to go back there.”

“Hopefully I can do my best at Barnsley and they can see my value.

“Barnsley is a great team and you saw the team spirit from where they came from to get in the play-offs and get promoted last season.”

Last six games: Wolves WDWWLD; Barnsley LWWLWW.

Referee: A Madley (West Yorkshire).

Last time: Wolves 3 Barnsley 1; August 21, 2012; Championship.