Barnsley still hold out hope of keeping hold of talisman Conor Hourihane

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom insists he is happy for transfer rumours to continue to rage regarding the futures of his leading players as it serves as an indicator of the club’s remarkable progress over the past year.

The Reds ended a week of incessant speculation, and some disruption, with a 3-2 derby victory over high-flying Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Heckingbottom’s side are now just four points behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley’s match-winner and captain Conor Hourihane remains at the centre of intense transfer talk, with Aston Villa seeking to complete a deal to secure his services this week.

Heckingbottom has not given up hope of retaining the Irishman, who netted a magnificent 54th-minute free-kick that ultimately settled a pulsating Oakwell derby. But he acknowledges if an attractive offer is lodged that it is highly likely the midfielder, whose deal expires in June, will leave.

Villa are interested too in right-back James Bree, also the subject of considerable Premier League interest, with fellow defender Marc Roberts similarly linked with a move to the top flight.

Heckingbottom said: “There is all sorts of stuff that goes off that people never know about. There is always things you have to deal with and be professional about.

“But if Barnsley players are getting the same speculation surrounding them next January, then the club are doing well.

“Everyone is only interested in our players because we are winning and everyone has to remember that. Not so long ago as a football club, we were bottom of League One. No one comes in for your players then.

“That is what everyone has to remember, it is about getting a winning team on the pitch. If people lose sight of that when you are working in a football club, then you are going to struggle.”

Specifically on the Hourihane situation, he added: “Until a bid has been accepted, he is a Barnsley player. That is what they (players) get paid to do and that is his job.

“I hope he remains a Barnsley player. I have had plenty of discussions with Conor. He’s come a long, long way while he has been here and hopefully he continues that. But money talks at the end of the day and football is a business.

“If a fee came in what the club wanted to accept, then there is nothing I can do about it.

“He has won games for us on his own. At QPR at home, for example, he dragged us back and I remember Conor’s free-kick.

“He has had his moments, not just this season, but last season as well. That is why there is speculation surrounding him.”

Leeds head coach Garry Monk admitted that his side failed to reach their recent high standards on Saturday as they tasted defeat for the first time in seven league matches to drop down to fourth place.

United produced an uncharacteristically sloppy defending performance in conceding three goals in a league game for the first time since late August, but Monk is confident of an immediate reaction against struggling Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The Leeds boss revealed that Liam Cooper and Hadi Sacko are likely to be available along with influential defender Pontus Jansson, back in the fray after a two-match ban.

Monk said: “It is a feeling we have not had for a while, to lose a game.

“Everyone wants to ask questions, but I said to the players that we have been playing at such a high level and a high standard that we will have the odd (bad) game now and then.

“We have already proved in the past that we can react in the next game. That is our focus now – to put the feeling we have now in the game on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, Monk firmly rubbished rumours of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian making a big-money move for top-scorer Chris Wood, who took his season’s tally to 19 with a brace at Oakwell.

Monk, keen on bringing in a couple of players before the window deadline, said: “I do not pay attention to stupid speculation. We focus on our jobs.

“All the players are committed to what we are doing here and fully focused on going forward with us.

“It is only a case of adding those one or two.”

