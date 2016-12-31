Barnsley v Birmingham City: Reds faithful to honour club legend ‘Rimmo’

OAKWELL will today salute one of Barnsley’s standard-bearers in the shape of the incomparable Norman Rimmington.

The club are mourning the loss of the loyal club servant, who died this week at the age of 93, and will this afternoon remember fondly the man affectionately known to all Reds supporters as ‘Rimmo’.

On the previous occasion that Birmingham visited Barnsley for a league fixture, in November, 2013, Staincross-born Rimmington was the guest of honour and led out his beloved Reds to mark his 90th birthday. The Blues will again provide the opposition as Oakwell bids a fond farewell to a true club legend.

For another Barnsley lad in Royston-born head coach Paul Heckingbottom, it promises to be a venerable occasion with a minute’s applause to take place ahead of kick-off to celebrate Rimmington’s life, with home players to wear black armbands.

Heckingbottom said: “It is sad, but me knowing Norman as I did and his family, we should all remember him for what he was; a great character and great servant to the football club and celebrate what he did for everyone and touched the hearts of everyone who played here.

“Even the players who haven’t been here long all ask about Rimmo. That is how we should remember him and how he should be remembered. Along with his family, this football club was his life. I will just be remembering good things and celebrating what a good man he was.

“Everyone who has been associated with the club thinks of Norman Rimmington.”

Heckingbottom has confirmed that midfielder George Moncur is to return following his loan spell at Peterborough United, which is due to end on January 3.

The Reds’ chief provided an update regarding loanee Sam Morsy.

The club are seeking to retain the services of the influential 25-year-old, despite parent club Wigan having a recall clause which can be activated in January, though Barnsley possess an option to buy which lasts until May.