Barnsley v Norwich City: Reds aiming for long-awaited lift-off at Oakwell

All Barnsley fans want this Christmas is some festive cheer at Oakwell.

The Reds have tasted victory in the Championship just three times in 10 outings since their promotion back to the second tier of English football.

Only bottom two Rotherham United and Wigan plus Wolverhampton have a worse record on home soil.

The last time Barnsley won in front of their own supporters was the 4-0 demolition of Rotherham on August 27.

It has been Barnsley’s record on their travels this season – highlighted by last weekend’s impressive 3-0 win at Birmingham City – which has seen them occupy 12th spot in the table.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s team know they have to improve their Oakwell form quickly, starting today with the visit of Norwich City.

Barnsley lost last time out at Oakwell, 5-2 to Nottingham Forest being their only defeat in their last six outings, but the scoreline was unfair on the hosts.

“Our confidence is high and if we can replicate some of our away form at home, then we’ll be doing better than what we are,” said midfielder Sam Morsy.

“I feel so far that our performances haven’t matched our points tally, but we’ve got an opportunity to do so now.”

Morsy has been a key player for Barnsley since arriving on loan from Wigan in August, and the 25-year-old is enjoying himself.

“Even when we haven’t been winning we’ve been picking up draws the majority of the time,” he said, Barnsley having drawn three successive games against Bristol City, Burton and Wigan.

“Each of those points is going to be a big one and I think we’ve only been beaten once in six games which is positive; we’re all happy.

“That’s what you need to do to be in and around. When you’re not winning game after game, it’s important to just be picking up points, ticking the games off, and then, if you go on a little run, then all of a sudden you’ll be up there.”

Norwich beat Brentford 5-0 last weekend to end a four-match losing streak and Morsy expects a tough game today.