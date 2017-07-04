Barnsley working hard to keep hold of transfer target Andy Yiadom

BARNSLEY chief executive Gauthier Ganaye has revealed that the club are hopeful Andy Yiadom will sign a new contract after starting talks.

The full-back, 25, who joined from Barnet last summer, enjoyed an impressive first campaign in the Championship in 2016-17, with his displays having alerted several rival clubs including Swansea City and QPR, who have both been linked with bids.

Mindful of the contractual situation regarding a number of influential stars last season such as Conor Hourihane, Sam Winnall, Josh Scowen and Marley Watkins, who ended up running down their contracts after failing to agree new deals, the Reds are seeking to open talks with key players much earlier in 2017-18.

Top of the list is Yiadom, whose current deal expires next June.

Ganaye told The Yorkshire Post: “Andy has one-year left on his contract and we are aiming to offer him a new deal. We are discussing and hopefully we will find an agreement with him.

“He did a full season last year and we want him to play a big part next season.”

The Reds’ CEO confirmed that the club did offer a new deal to ex-captain Marc Roberts, but admits that they could not compete with the lucrative financial package tabled by Birmingham City – with the club adopting a pragmatic stance in sanctioning the move for a fee reportedly in the region of £3.5m.

Gauthier added: “It is never an easy situation when a player like that has one year left on his contract. We all knew his situation and obviously the club tried to propose something to Marc. But at his age, it was not a surprise that we could not offer a deal like Birmingham were offering and he could understand that.

“We tried to protect our interests and get the proposal to meet our valuation. We have done it and everyone at the club is really happy for Marc as it is a new step in his career and everyone supports him in his new challenge.”

Meanwhile, Gauthier says that the club are hoping to land three or four more players ahead of the start of the new season, with the priority very much being new strikers.

So far, the Reds have signed seven players, including the recent captures of Lloyd Isgrove, Zeki Fryers and Ethan Pinnock, but their work is far from finished, according to Gauthier.

Brad Potts and Oli McBurnie are both targets, although Barnsley face competition.

Gauthier added: “We have been working quite hard in the last few weeks, but we needed to do it to catch up. We had to do it quite quickly. Everyone is very happy we have done part of the business as quickly as possible, but of course we still have a lot of work to do in the next few weeks.

“It is not enough and everyone is aware that we need more strikers and there are a few players to sign still. But hopefully, we will do that in the next few weeks.

“They (Potts and McBurnie) are on the list of potential targets. But I don’t think we are the only clubs to target them. Nothing is done yet. We would like to get three or four more in yet.

“It is more difficult (for strikers). And of course, we are also looking at some loan options from Premier League clubs.

“They are just starting their pre-season and managers have not decided yet if they are going to loan them. We have to wait another week or 10 days and we will know more them.”