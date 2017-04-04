Big-match analysis - Brentford 2 Leeds United 0: Whites’ grip on play-off place is slightly loosened with another defeat

LEEDS United’s seemingly strong hold on a Championship play-off place loosened just a little bit more after a poor display led to this loss at Brentford.

After twice going close through the dangerous Jota, Brentford took a 19th-minute lead when Romaine Sawyers produced a fine finish to follow up after Jota’s initial strike was parried by Rob Green.

It was no great surprise when struggling Leeds went further behind in the 34th minute when another effort from Canos was this time parried to Lasse Vibe, who slammed home to make it 2-0.

Only a fantastic one-handed save from Green then denied Jota and the hosts a third. A 2-0 victory for Sheffield Wednesday at Rotherham United meant United’s hold on a play-off place slightly loosened with Leeds now five points clear of seventh-placed Fulham, who dropped out of the play-off spots with a 4-2 defeat at Derby County.

United were hit with a blow in the build-up to the clash at Griffin Park when news emerged that the Football Association had charged centre-back Liam Cooper with violent conduct for appearing to stamp on Reece Oxford in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Reading.

Cooper had until 6pm yesterday to respond to the charge and pleaded guilty, with his ban – which is sure to be at least four games – beginning with last night’s game.

The recently dropped Pontus Jansson instead returned at centre-back as head coach Garry Monk made five changes in also bringing in Luke Ayling, Kalvin Phillips, Mo Barrow and Stuart Dallas.

Charlie Taylor, Ronaldo Vieira, Hadi Sacko and Alfonso Pedraza were all dropped.

Leeds improved slightly after the break and were unlucky to see Jansson’s header cleared off the line.

But the Whites’ night was summed up when Monk took off captain Liam Bridcutt for Souleymane Doukara in the 71st minute. Green, easily United’s best player on a miserable night, also made one more excellent double save to deny Brentford a third in the 78th minute as first Vibe and then substitute Jozefzoon were kept at bay.

Brentford: Bentley, Clarke, Dean, Barbet, Henry, Yennaris (McCormack 68), Woods (Kerschbaumer 84), Jota, Sawyers, Canos (Jozefzoon 74), Vibe. Unused substitutes: Bonham, Hofmann, Egan, Field.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Bridcutt (Doukara 71), Phillips, Barrow (Roofe 66), Hernandez, Dallas (Pedraza 58), Wood. Unused substitutes: Silvestri, Taylor, Vieira, O’Kane.

Referee: D Coote (Notts).