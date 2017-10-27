Big match verdict: Brooks ensures Sheffield United get just reward against Leeds United

OVER the past 30 years, meetings between the Uniteds of Leeds and Sheffield at Elland Road have often been the antidote to the accepted rule of thumb that insists derby games must be tight, close-fought affairs.

Leeds, for instance, followed a 5-0 victory on a soaking wet 1988 afternoon by netting another four goals without reply a couple of years later during a run-in that ended with both these old White Rose foes clinching promotion to the top flight.

Revenge for the Blades came in 2005, courtesy of a thumping 4-0 triumph every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests.

Last night’s winning margin for the visitors may not have compared with that victory under Neil Warnock’s men.

But, make no mistake, this was a contest that – barring a 20-minute spell after half-time when Samuel Saiz sparked Leeds into life – was every bit as one-sided as any of those tussles from the past three decades.

The Blades, in moving to the top of the division, were simply outstanding.

With Paul Coutts and John Fleck controlling the centre of midfield and Mark Duffy providing the kind of creative spark upon which strikers both young and old thrive, the visitors were worthy winners.

Billy Sharp and David Brooks netted their 70th and first goals respectively to send the Bramall Lane club back to the summit of the second tier for the first time since November, 2005.

It also continued Chris Wilder’s remarkable record as manager of his boyhood club, the 60 league games he has been in charge having now yielded a phenomenal 40 wins and 130 points.

This afternoon, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City may well depose Wilder’s men, but there can be little doubt that this is a side who are going to stick around in this season’s promotion race.

As for Leeds, this was a chastening night. Kalvin Phillips netted a wonder goal to cancel out Sharp’s early opener and Samuel Saiz struck the inside of a post during what was comfortably the home side’s best spell of the game.

But, in truth, there could be few complaints among the home fans in a bumper 34,504 crowd at seeing their side slip to a fifth defeat in seven league outings.

The tone for much of what followed was set inside two minutes by Sharp, his sixth goal of the season coming on the anniversary of what would have been the fifth birthday of his son Luey, who passed away at just two days old.

Sharp’s year at Elland Road before returning to Bramall Lane in 2015 was not an unhappy one, even if he was sometimes pressed into duty as a makeshift midfielder.

There were special moments amid the chaos, a point underlined by a wall at the Blades captain’s home featuring a photo of him being mobbed by Leeds fans after scoring a last-gasp winner at Huddersfield Town.

Last night’s goal may not be immortalised chez Sharp in such a manner, but it was the type upon which he has built a career.

Duffy finding space inside the home penalty area was all the encouragement Sharp needed to escape marker Matthew Pennington’s clutches with a quick dart into the six-yard box.

A typically pinpoint delivery from the Liverpudlian then meant his captain was able to beat Andy Lonergan with ease to put the visitors ahead.

It was merely the start of a spell in which Leeds were left chasing shadows.

First, Leon Clarke was presented with a chance he really should have taken following neat inter-play between Duffy and Sharp.

Then, Lonergan saved brilliantly from Sharp at close range after possession had been gifted to Clarke by the hapless Pennington.

George Baldock, too, squandered an excellent opportunity when he opted to cross when a shot was possible and the one concern for the 3,000 visiting fans was such profligacy might come back to haunt their side. Sure enough, Phillips dragged Leeds level in the 34th minute with a stunning volley that was also the first effort of the night by Thomas Christiansen’s men.

The hosts improved after the break and struck a post through Saiz just before the hour.

Wilder’s men, though, always looked the more likely to find the night’s third goal as Lonergan saved from Clarke and Ronaldo Vieira was almost embarrassed by a shockingly loose back pass.

Both were let-offs for Leeds, but not ones they heeded as, with just nine minutes remaining, Brooks finished with aplomb to ensure justice was done at the end of an engrossing derby.

Leeds United: Lonergan; Ayling, Pennington, Cooper (Jansson 56), Anita (Grot 83); O’Kane, Vieira; Alioski (Hernandez 70), Phillips, Saiz; Lasogga. Unused substitutes: Wiedwald, Roofe, Dallas, Shaughnessy.

Sheffield United: Blackman; Basham, Carter-Vickers, O’Connell; Baldock, Coutts, Duffy (Lundstram 85), Fleck, Stevens; Clarke, Sharp (Brooks 75). Unused substitutes: Moore,, Donaldson, Wright, Lafferty, Carruthers.

Referee: S Duncan (Northumberland).