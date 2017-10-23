Big-match verdict, Sheffield United v Reading: Keep under-estimating us – Blades star Mark Duffy

SHEFFIELD United players will need little motivating for their next big Championship test – another Yorkshire derby on Friday night.

They will treat the visit to Leeds United in the same manner as they do for any game in the division and manager Chris Wilder says it would be an insult to their professional pride were he to have to lift them for any match back in the second tier.

“They don’t need any geeing up for any games. I would be embarrassed if I had to gee my team up – for professional footballers and whoever puts a shirt on for this football club, that would be a right insult, if I had to get them going for any game,” said Wilder after this fine victory over last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

“There may be times when they slip a little bit during the week but definitely not on match day. We might get beat but if you look at all those games where we have not won, it has not been for the want of trying or the want of attitude because they are top, top-class players with great attitude.”

Wilder has instilled a camaraderie second to none at Bramall Lane even though he and captain Billy Sharp are the two true Blades at the club.

Mark Duffy, such an important cog in Saturday’s win, constantly causing disarray in a slot behind the two strikers, agrees.

“The gaffer is a Sheffield United fan and it means a lot to him. It means a lot to Billy, too, and they make sure we know how much it means.

“Everyone loves the place. The team spirit is great so when you come into work and you enjoy what you are doing, you are looking forward to every game and go into it full of confidence.”

Duffy would be delighted if teams keep ignoring the threat the third-placed Blades undoubtedly pose. “Hopefully, teams are under-estimating us and I hope they continue to do that because that will give us a slight advantage. That might take us a long way,” he says.

“As the gaffer has said, we take the handbrake off and go for it straight from the start.

“People say you can’t play like that week in, week out in this division. People can keep saying that so, hopefully, we can keep catching them cold.”

The Blades have certainly turned the Lane into a fortress under Wilder and Duffy continued: “We know how good our home record is and we are very proud of it.

“We are not going to let teams come here and just go away with three points. If a team does come here and go away with a win they will know they have been in a game and we will shake their hand and say ‘well done’.

“Obviously, it’s going well and we just have to keep going. Leeds is next, it’s another big game and we just have to make sure we prepare right. You can see that the fans are right behind us.

“They can see they have players on the pitch who give 110 per cent and everyone is trying their hardest on the pitch. When you add that bit of quality that we have, too, it’s a good time to be here.”

Wilder ensures his players will remain grounded but Duffy admits: “Everyone always looks at the league table. People say look after 10, 12, 15 games but there’s three points on the line and it doesn’t matter what stage of the season it is. Why not try and win every single game?

“We may have been in League One for a long time and people turn their noses up and say it’s only League One but we knew the quality that we had and we have taken that momentum into this league. Our position is no surprise to me, it might be to other people but we play our way and if a team outplays us on the pitch then we shake their hands and say ‘well played’.”

It was not only the way the Blades dismantled Reading’s possession-based game which was impressive but the way they got on the front foot, including through centre-backs Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell, who constantly broke down the channels to add attacking intent.

Paul Coutts controlled the tempo from central midfield, where John Fleck snarled and harried Reading into mistakes, while the front two of Sharp and Leon Clarke never allowed the Reading defenders to settle in possession and play out of trouble.

The Blades only fell down slightly in the closing stages but even then the willingness of Clarke and substitute David Brooks to chase down apparently lost causes almost brought another couple of goals.

As it was, Reading struck in the 85th minute, Modou Barrow freed down the left channel to cross for Roy Beerens to tap home and set up a nervy finale.

That should not detract from the Blades’ domination of the game, especially in the opening 45 minutes during which they took a 19th minute lead when a sharp turn by Clarke saw the ball prodded out for Coutts to return it into the roof of the net for just his third Blades goal in almost 100 league appearances.

The second came when a delightful reverse pass from George Baldock enabled Duffy to cross low for Sharp to turn in his fifth of the season and the Blades captain was also denied by a close-range block from goalkeeper Vito Mannone soon after the break.

Sheffield United: Blackman, Basham, Carter-Vickers, O’Connell; Baldock, Fleck, Coutts, Stevens; Duffy (Brooks 72); Clarke, Sharp (Lundstram 80). Unused substitutes: Moore, Donaldson, Wright, Lafferty, Carruthers.

Reading: Mannone, Gunter, Moore, Ilori, Blackett (McShane 55); Van den Berg; Bacuna (Clement 77), Edwards, Aluko (Swift 66); Barrow, Beerens. Unused substitutes: Jaakola, Kelly, Richards, Smith.

Referee: D Coote (Northants).