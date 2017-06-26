Blades fan takes charge of running his beloved Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED have appointed lifelong fan and leading Yorkshire businessman Andrew Birks as their new chief operating officer

Birks, 39, who was formerly northern Europe commercial director for Regus Office Solutions for three years, will be a key figure in an experienced senior management team featuring chief executive Stephen Bettis, Paul Reeves (commercial) and Dave McCarthy (operations).

Birks has experience in many sectors including IT, hospitality, distribution, packaging and retail where he introduced 17,000 products for House of Fraser.

On his appointment, Birks said: “With my dad, I have had a season ticket in the John Street stand and Platinum Suite. I have followed the Blades since I was four, I was a mascot ant seven and spent my work experience from school when I was 15 at Bramall Lane.

“I have never lost the desire for the Blades even if work and business has taken me elsewhere.”

Co-owner Kevin McCabe said: “We welcome Andrew to the Blades family where he will play a key role in leading our off-the-field team at Bramall Lane.”