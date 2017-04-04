Blades injury blow ahead of Coventry

SHEFFIELD UNITED forward Caolan Lavery is sidelined for the rest of the season, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

The former Sheffield Wednesday player tweaked his medial ligaments in the recent 1-1 draw at Oldham Athletic and will miss the Blades’ run-in, starting with tomorrow night’s home encounter with Coventry City.

The League One leaders will be promoted if they triumph against the Sky Blues and third-placed Fleetwood are beaten at Wilder’s former club, Oxford United.

On Lavery, Wilder said: “He is out for the rest of the season.”

The likes of Leon Clarke, Stefan Scougall and Marc McNulty are pressing for involvement tomorrow night in a game which is set to atttract a crowd of 25,000-plus at Bramall Lane as the Blades seek to end their six-season stint in the division by finally clinching promotion back to the Championship.

As it stands, the Blades are 13 points clear of Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood, with six matches of the season remaining.

Wilder said: “To be one of the first teams to get promoted would be a fantastic achievement.”