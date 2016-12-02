Boro boss Aitor Karanka says Jordan Rhodes could leave in January

Several Championship clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa, have been put on alert after Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka admitted that he would be prepared to sell Jordan Rhodes in the January transfer window.

The ex-Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers forward, signed for an initial £9m just under 12 months ago by Boro, is on the periphery at the Riverside Stadium and has made just one league start this term.

Speculation abounds that the 26-year-old could be allowed to move on in January and Karanka has, for the first time, acknowledged that prospect – if several factors fall into place.

He said: “For me, he’s a player in this squad and, once again, if he wants to leave, if we receive the right offer and the club wants to buy him, and our club are happy with the deal, fine.

“But if he wants to stay here, he is part of the squad and I am happy.

“The market will see and always, once again, three parts have to be involved.”