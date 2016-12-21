Boro join queue keen on snapping up Hull City’s Robert Snodgrass

MIDDLESBROUGH are seriously considering a January move for Robert Snodgrass after the Scot rejected Hull City’s offer of a new contract.

The Teeesside club are one of several clubs understood to be monitoring the Tigers’ ongoing attempts to tie down their top scorer to a long-term deal.

Snodgrass has around six months left on his existing contract, though it is believed the club has an option to extend that by a year.

That, though, is not putting off a host of potential suitors who are led by Boro manager Aitor Karanka.

The Spaniard prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, which was the set up at Leeds United when Snodgrass first came to prominence under Simon Grayson in an attacking midfield trio that also included Max Gradel and Jonny Howson.

West Bromwich Albion are also very interested in Snodgrass, who has either scored or created half of City’s 14 goals in the Premier League this season, along with Sunderland, West Ham United and Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa.

Hull would be unwilling to let their top scorer go in January, but that is unlikely to prevent at least one of the Scot’s suitors testing the East Riding club’s resolve with a bid when the window opens next month.