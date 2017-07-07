Bradford City and Rotherham set to do Checkatrade Trophy battle

LEAGUE ONE rivals Bradford City and Rotherham United have been drawn together in the Northern Section Group F in the 2017-18 Checkatrade Trophy.

The pair will compete alongside Chesterfield and a northern category one club of either Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Stoke City, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Doncaster Rovers are in Group H with Scunthorpe United, Grimsby Town and a category one club.

A total of 16 groups, which are split into Northern and Southern sections, each currently contain three EFL Clubs with a fourth to be added on Wednesday when the 16 invited under 21 category one teams are drawn.

Group stage fixtures will also be confirmed on Wednesday, with invited under 21 teams to play all group games away from home.