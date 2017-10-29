Bradford City chief Stuart McCall demands improvement

BRADFORD City manager Stuart McCall insists results are the priority after a gritty victory at Portsmouth.

The Bantams have had to win ugly on a few occasions this season and it was another one of those occasions as defender Matt Kilgallon popped up with the winner 10 minutes from time.

McCall, whose side had gone three games without a win, said: “I am happy with the result, but disappointed with the performance. We didn’t deserve to win, but saying that we didn’t deserve to lose at Bury or against Charlton last weekend. We know we must do better than that, but sending over a thousand of City fans home happy is massive.”

Hosts Portsmouth could have been home and dry at the break.

Kyle Bennett could have had a brace by half-time, but fluffed his lines, shooting wide early on before blazing over.

City captain Romain Vincelot caused a scramble as he headed across goal, but the hosts cleared, and he then headed over a decent cross from the returning Tony McMahon on the stroke of the interval.

Soon after the break, City goalkeeper Colin Doyle was rounded as Bennett spurred his best opportunity by failing to hit the target.

Charlie Wyke was then denied by Luke McGee, with Nicky Law failing to gobble up the rebound.

Doyle made a sublime double save to keep the game goalless by keeping out Ben Close and Matt Kennedy and Pompey rued their missed chances as Kilgallon stole the points late on by heading home from McMahon’s free-kick.

Portsmouth: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue (Hawkins, 86), Close, O’Keefe, Lowe, Bennett (Chaplin, 67), Kennedy, Pitman. Unused substitutes: Bass, Rose, Haunstrup, Naismith, Evans.

Bradford City: Doyle, McMahon, Kilgallon, Thompson, Field, Gilliead, Reeves, Vincelot, Law, Wyke, Taylor (Dieng, 84). Unused substitutes: Raeder, McCartan, Robinson, Patrick, Hendrie, Jones.

Referee: D Whitestone (Northamptonshire).