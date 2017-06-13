Bradford City confirm Stuart McCall is not moving on

BRADFORD CITY have moved to quell speculation regarding the future of manager Stuart McCall by stating that he will be staying at the club.

In a joint statement issued by owners Stefan Rupp and Edin Rahic, McCall, head of recruitment Greg Abbott and chief operating officer James Mason, the club have put to bed any rumours that McCall may leave just a year after returning for a second spell as manager due to concerns regarding the possible departure of several key out-of-contract players.

The statement read: “The aim is to take this opportunity to speak to our fans directly in one common voice and cut through some incorrect speculation and rumour that has been across social media and in the press over recent days.

“In the wake of our disappointing defeat in the play-off final, there has been a lot of discussion between us about how best we take the football club forward. The pain of that defeat has hurt us all.

“It was not the outcome we wanted. However, we have taken some time to reflect and regroup. Recent speculation has been unfounded, hurtful and unhelpful.

“Stuart is our manager and will be staying as our manager.

“The money received from player transfers and our trip to Wembley will be re-invested in the squad, on the right players when the time is right. We have shown our commitment to investing money in players as recently as January with the £250,000 signing of Charlie Wyke.

“All the players that were out of contract have received what we believe to be competitive offers for them. In addition we are prepared to compete with regards to wages for all new players, but there also has to be a limit. Players will come and go. That is football. We proved this last summer.”