Bradford City’s Stuart McCall not interested in succeeding Strachan as Scotland boss

STUART McCALL has ruled himself out of the vacant Scotland manager’s job following today’s exit of Gordon Strachan.

The Bradford City boss, who worked on Strachan’s coaching staff for three years prior to joining the Bantams for a second spell in charge in the summer of 2016, said that he is not interested in the position and is happy at Valley Parade.

Bradford City boss, Stuart McCall. Picture: Tony Johnson.

On whether he would be interested, McCall said: “If I’m honest, not at this stage, no.

“I love the day-to-day working with the group we have got and I am loving my time here. It is not something I have given a second thought to.”

The Scottish Football Association announced on Thursday afternoon that former Leeds United midfielder Strachan would not continue in the role after Scotland’s World Cup hopes ended with a 2-2 draw in Slovenia on Sunday.

A statement read: “The board of the Scottish FA and Gordon Strachan have agreed that the Scotland national team will be led by a new head coach in preparation for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. Gordon’s tenure will end with immediate effect along with that of his assistant coach, Mark McGhee.”

I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention. Gordon Strachan

The future of Strachan – who earned himself hero status as part of the side that won the Division One title with leeds back in 1992 – came under serious consideration after his side took just four points from their first four matches in Group F, but they finished the campaign unbeaten in six matches, finishing third behind Slovakia on goal difference.

After an SFA board meeting at Hampden Park, the governing body said it was “agreed that a new national coach should be recruited to provide fresh impetus” and the announcement suggested the decision was mutual.

In the statement, Strachan said: “I said on my first day as Scotland manager that it was the proudest moment of my career and that I wanted to put a smile back on the nation’s face again. I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention.

“The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

Gordon Strachan celebrates Leeds United's Division One title success in 1992 with the club's fans.

“Together we have shared some really magical moments and those memories will live with me forever.

“Of course, what made those moments special was the unwavering support of our fans. Through highs and lows you have stayed with the team and my biggest regret is not being able to provide the finals tournament you deserve.

“I would like to thank the board, the backroom staff and everyone at the Scottish FA for the help and support they have given me as national coach. It has been a real privilege.”

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan, former boss at Yorkshire CCC, added: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Gordon for his excellent service to the national team. I know how disappointed he was that we couldn’t secure a play-off place but to come so close was a tribute to the belief he instilled in his squad.

“After almost five years the board felt it was time for a new direction to prepare for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and also the forthcoming UEFA Nations League.

“We are grateful to both Gordon and Mark for their efforts and wish them the best of luck in the future.”