Bradford City swoop to sign former Leeds United and Sheffeld United striker

BRADFORD CITY have completed the signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Dominic Poleon for an undisclosed fee – their third close-season capture.

The former Leeds United forward, 23, has penned a two-year deal and follows on from the signings of Charlton Athletic defender Adam Chicksen and former Rotherham United winger Paul Taylor.

Poleon – who also had a loan spell at Sheffield United – scored 13 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Dons last season.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer has joined Bundesliga side Mainz for an undisclosed fee after an unproductive spell on Teesside.

The 23-year-old joined Boro for around £3.8m from Ajax last summer and made just 16 appearances for the club.

On completing the move, Danish international Fischer said: “Mainz is the right club for me to be able to really enjoy my football again.”

Promising Sheffield Wednesday duo Cameron Dawson and winger Jack Stobbs have agreed new deals.

Keeper Dawson, 21, who featured four times for the first team last season, has penned a new three-year deal.

Stobbs, 20, who captained the development team to Premier Development League 2 success last season, has signed for another year. He joined the club’s academy at the age of just six and has made two brief substitute appearances, the last of which came at Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign.

Young Barnsley striker Bradley Ash has joined National League outfit Boreham Wood on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old joined the Reds in 2016 from Weston-super-Mare but has so far not made a first-team appearance for the club.