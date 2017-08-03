2017-18 Preview: Appetite for challenge quickly returns as Bradford City target step up

STUART MCCALL can pinpoint exactly when the clouds of despair that followed Bradford City’s League One play-off final defeat started to clear.

“I got away on holiday more or less straight after Wembley,” says the 53-year-old, who visibly winces at the memory of May’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall. “It meant the next bit of football I had was Scotland v England at Hampden Park.

“I came back on June 9 and went straight up to Glasgow for STV. What an incredible game. Bad, good, great and then heartbreak from a Scotland perspective (as Harry Kane netted a stoppage-time equaliser for England). I’d said before the game that Scotland would snap your hand off for a draw because none of our players would probably get in the England team.

“After 75 minutes (with England leading 1-0), that was even more the case. But then the two goals from (Leigh) Griffiths came. You have to listen to the STV recording, the moment the second goal goes in I give this almighty, ‘Yeeesssss!’ A great moment.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t last and I can honestly say I have never been as disappointed in a draw that I haven’t played in as I was that day at Hampden. It was a fair result, don’t get me wrong. But we were so close.

“What that day did, though, is get me up again for football. In the past, I had been involved with Scotland so was going to the game thinking: ‘It would be great to be part of this’.

“Three weeks (of the summer) as a player was enough before I wanted to get back for pre-season. It is the same as a manager now and that Scotland game got me thinking: ‘I want to get back to Bradford here and get things going again, get the recruitment under way’. It was like a light had been turned on.”

McCall, his appetite restored after the dejection of Wembley, quickly got down to work in what has been a summer of upheaval at Valley Parade.

Several familiar faces who played such a big role in the club’s rise under Phil Parkinson and McCall have moved on, replaced by a host of new faces. It promises to be a fascinating campaign as Bradford look to make it third time lucky after back-to-back appearances in the play-offs.

“Football changes so quickly that you can’t feel sorry for yourself for too long,” he said. “Obviously, the fixtures coming out gave me a bit of a pang on the back of the Scotland-England game.

Bradford City's players watch on as Millwall collect the League One play-off final trophy. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It really helped, as did the reaction of the fans. Like everyone, I was really disappointed with what happened at Wembley and it is hard not to think, ‘what if?’ at times.

“But, what helped bring me out of that mood was popping into the club and seeing all the cards and messages that had been sent in. People saying things like: ‘You should be proud of the season we had’. Things like that were great to read and helped me a lot.

“Then, once we were back training and the new lads had come in, it was a new season. We can’t change what happened at Wembley and the job is to improve on last season.

“It is a big ask. Only three of 24 clubs can get out of this division.

“We were on a mid-table budget last season and I would imagine will be the same again. What we do is get the best out of what we have got and we think we can do that.”