AFC Wimbledon 2 Bradford City 3: Latest from Bantams

Stuart McCall’s Bradford City make the long trip down to AFC Wimbledon today in League One.

The Bantams took the lead on three minutes, Hiwula-Mayifuila netting.

But it was 1-1 on 18 minutes, Elliott equalising.

Taylor put the hosts in front on 68 minutes, but James Hanson levelled from the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining.

And the Bantams striker scored in stoppage time to make it 3-2 to City.

