Bantams’ captain Stephen Darby in welcome return as Bradford City set their sights

THE opening night of the Checkatrade Trophy was hardly one to savour for football fans.

Tuesday night brought record low crowds, managers in their forties naming themselves on the bench and even the new sponsor unwisely calling into question a fan’s loyalty on Twitter after he had criticised the revamp of what had been the JP Trophy.

For Bradford City, however, the 1-0 victory over a Stoke City side comprising youngsters and Charlie Adam brought a major boost courtesy of Stephen Darby’s return to action.

The club captain – and the Bantams’ only ever-present in a record-breaking league season that brought 22 clean sheets – had been missing since finally giving in to a niggling groin injury shortly after last May’s play-off defeat to Millwall.

But, against the Potters, Darby’s long-awaited return arrived and he could not have been happier.

“The plan was to play 45 minutes,” the full-back told The Yorkshire Post ahead of tomorrow’s first return to The Den since that play-off exit.

“Or maybe a little bit longer, just to see how I felt. But, at half-time, I felt all right and decided to get as much out of it as I could.

“Being back out with the lads again was great. It has been tough, but it needed to be done (getting the problem sorted), I had played with it for a couple of years.

“I couldn’t carry on with the way it was going. I had to then let it settle down, but since then I have been working hard in the gym and outside. Like any player, all you want to do is be in and around the lads training, and looking forward to games.

“Being back out there was a good feeling. As I said, I had to try and sort it and, touch wood, we have done that.”

Darby’s absence along with that of another mainstay of last season’s record-breaking defence in Rory McArdle could have disrupted Bradford.

Four clean sheets from seven outings this term suggests not, but the warm ovation that the full-back received when brought off as a precaution after 80 minutes on Tuesday night told its own story.

The 27-year-old is in his fifth season at Valley Parade, the last three of which had seen him miss just one league game. “It has been a great start for the lads,” said Darby when asked about the form that means Stuart McCall’s men head to south London sitting second in the fledgling table.

“There have been a lot of changes this summer, but people have adapted to them really well.

“It is a real solid start for the club, especially as we have had some tough games.

“The results have been good, but we now have to keep the momentum going. Millwall is a tough game and I am hoping to be in the squad, the key is making sure it reacts okay to Tuesday night.”

On making a return to the scene of Bradford’s play-off exit just three months ago, Darby added: “Losing there wasn’t nice. Our first target was to reach the play-offs but, once there, you want to push on and succeed.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t do that and now it is in the past. We want to spur ourselves on and ensure we do well this season.

“We have a new manager and a lot of new players. It is too easy to say about play-off hangovers.

“The big thing about a setback in football is how you react and bounce back. Thankfully, we have started the season well and can keep pushing up the table and progressing as a club.”

Bradford’s transfer deadline-day business saw them bring in Haris Vuckic on loan from Newcastle United until January 3.

Former manager Phil Parkinson considered signing the Slovenian in 2013 and the striker played half a season under McCall at Rangers last year.

Sheffield United striker Mark McNulty, who scored 12 goals in 25 starts for Portsmouth last season but who has been out of the picture at Bramall Lane, also signed until the end of the season, taking McCall’s signings to 11 since he took charge in June.

Winger Paul Anderson was freed from his contract in order to join Northampton Town.