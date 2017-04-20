Bantams looking to home comforts

BRADFORD CITY are banking on a case of ‘home sweet home’ in their quest to seal their League One play-off place this weekend.

After their dispiriting 3-0 Bank Holiday Monday derby loss at Sheffield United, the familiar surroundings of Valley Parade will be welcomed by Stuart McCall’s troops when they reconvene for important business at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Along with Tottenham Hotspur, City remain the only side in the country who have yet to see their colours lowered in the league on home soil so far in 2016-17, with McCall’s side seeking a sixth successive victory on their own patch this weekend.

All told, the Bantams have not tasted defeat in a regular home league game in 29 outings since Colchester United triumphed at BD8 on March 1, 2016, and extending that fine sequence into a 30th match would provide added significance.

Bradford, who slipped to fifth place following their defeat at Bramall Lane, need one point from their final two matches to confirm a play-off place.

While City’s home statistics are consoling, the fact that they have not lost back-to-back league matches so far this season also provides a fair degree of reassurance too.

Meanwhile, developments on Tuesday evening also raised the prospect of City perhaps even meeting Phil Parkinson’s Bolton Wanderers at some point in the play-offs if the Trotters’ recent low-key recent form continues.

Second-placed Bolton saw their winless streak extend into a fourth match after a tense 0-0 derby draw with struggling Bury at the Macron Stadium and they still have work to do to book the second automatic promotion spot behind the Blades, with Fleetwood just two points adrift and now breathing down their necks.

Meanwhile, the Blades and MK Dons have confirmed that no further tickets will be available for away fans for Saturday’s League One game at Stadium MK, with the visitors to be backed by 7,521 supporters.

Discussions between the two clubs’ respective boards have taken place but MK have confirmed that the Blades will not be allowed any more tickets after their allocation sold out.

No more away tickets will be available, either in advance or on the day.