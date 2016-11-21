Billy Clarke fighting to be fit for Bradford City’s clash with Northampton

BRADFORD CITY manager Stuart McCall has revealed that Billy Clarke is ‘desperate to be involved’ in tomorrow’s League One home game with Northampton Town - with a late decision to be made on his possible involvement tomorrow.

The Irishman missed the 3-0 weekend loss at Southend with a calf problem and is a big doubt for tomorrow’s game with the Cobblers, with McCall confirming that he plans to make some changes.

On six-goal top-scorer Clarke, McCall said: He is better today which we hoped he would be.

“He did not join in training, but he is desperate to be involved.

“We have got another couple of bumps and bruises from Saturday. We won’t name the team list to prior to kick-off tomorrow (Tuesday).

“There will be a couple of changes anyway, but we are not ruling Billy out. It is not a tear in the calf and it’s a lot less tighter now.

“In another 24 hours he might come in bouncing, so no decisions have been made.”