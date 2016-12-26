Bradford 0 Scunthorpe 0: City players are giving us everything – Stuart McCall

Manager Stuart McCall put aside any frustration at seeing Bradford City held to their third draw in succession to praise his players for their efforts against League One leaders Scunthorpe United in front of Valley Parade’s best crowd of the season of 21,874.

Fourth-placed Bradford have won only once in their last five League games, but McCall said: “I can’t be displeased with the all-round performance. The players are giving everything for each other – that is all I can ask. We are on the right lines.”

City enjoyed the bulk of the possession, but could not add the finishing touches to some attractive football and almost fell victim to some counter attacking moves by the visitors.

The nearest Bradford came to scoring in the first half was in the 33rd minute when James Meredith’s left-wing cross was deflected into the path of Filipe Morais whose first time, left foot shot was saved by the diving Luke Daniels.

Scunthorpe’s best first-half effort was a 25-yard shot from Josh Morris, which Colin Doyle saved.

Bradford went close to scoring in the second half when first Timothee Dieng and then Morais had shots blocked in the box.

Morris missed a good chance, firing over from 20 yards when Paddy Madden’s through ball left him clear on goal.

Bradford City: Doyle, McMahon, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Morais (McNulty 72), Dieng, Cullen, Marshall, Law, Hanson. Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, Darby, Hiwula, McArdle, Devine, Kilgallon.

Scunthorpe United: Daniels, Wallace, Dawson, Madden (Smallwood 88), Morris (Mantom 83), Bishop, Hopper, Toffolo, Adelakun, Goode, Clarke. Unused substitutes: Anyon, Wiseman, van Veen, Margetts.

Referee: D Handley (Lancashire).