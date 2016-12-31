Bradford City 1 Bury 1: Bantams getting tense in front of goal - McCall

Bradford City were held to a draw for the fourth successive match after coming from behind against struggling Bury.

Nicky Law scored Bradford's equaliser seven minutes into the second half after Scott Burgess had put the visitors in front at the break.

The Bantams have now drawn exactly half of their 24 matches in League One this season, although they remain in the play-off places on 39 points.

However, a ten-point gap now separates Stuart McCall's fifth-placed side and the automatic promotion places.

McCall admitted his side have become anxious in front of goal.

"It's not often we've been disappointed with the players but at half-time we had to get into them a little bit. We were poor all over," the boss said.

"The second half was a better response but we still haven't capitalised on some good opportunities.

"The longer this goes on, the more tense the players get, the fans get and we get. We get anxious and snatch at opportunities.

"We've had enough opportunities but not been clinical enough again."

McCall has also confirmed that Nathan Clarke will join Coventry City to provide defensive cover to the struggling Sky Blues.