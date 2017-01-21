Bradford City 1 Millwall 1: James Meredith rescues point for Bantams

Bradford City missed the chance to cut the gap on the League One leaders after being held to a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

It took a James Meredith goa;, tapping home from Mark Marshall’s cross, to cancel out Lee Gregory’s opener on 50 minutes.

With leaders Sheffield United drawing at home to Gillingham, and Scunthorpe and Bolton not playing, a Bantams win could have seen City close the gap in the League One promotion race.

Steve Morison went close for Millwall with a volley in the fourth minute, before Bradford midfielder Josh Cullen had a shot beaten away by Jordan Archer.

Debutant Jake Cooper and Gregory both hit the Bradford crossbar with headers during a frantic 29th minute.

And the visitors were rewarded when Gregory showed great footwork and balance to create an opening and score shortly after half-time.

Meredith levelled for City 10 minutes later when he poked home Marshall’s cross along the six-yard box.

Cullen saw a long-range effort saved before Marshall curled a shot wide as Bradford stepped up the pressure.

Morison had a header saved before Millwall goalkeeper Archer nearly fluffed a well-hit strike by Marshall in the closing stages.