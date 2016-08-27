Bradford City 1 Oldham 1: Bantams see late winner chalked off

Billy Clarke's second half penalty gave Bradford City a share of the spoils against Oldham Athletic.

Bradford trailed at the interval through Peter Clarke's headed effort for the visitors.

But the Bantams were given the perfect opportunity to level matters 11 minutes into the second half when Josh Cullen was brought down inside the box by Ousmane Fane.

And, with regular penalty taker Tony McMahon missing, Clarke stepped up and sent Oldham goalkeeper Connor Ripley the wrong way to equalise.

Bradford then had a goal chalked off for offside in the final minutes of the game after James Meredith's cross was turned in by Nicky Law.

More to follow.

