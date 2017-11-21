Bradford City 1 Scunthorpe United 2: Bantams fail to build on Taylor’s goal

Scunthorpe United leapfroggd Bradford City into third place after coming from behind to beat their League One top six rivals at Valley Parade, the winning goal coming from Hakeeb Adelakun’s second half free kick.

It was Bradford’s fifth home League defeat of the season and their third in a row at Valley Parade.

Bradford dominated the first half and there were several narrow escapes for the visitors’ defence before Paul Taylor gave them a deserved lead in the 44th minute with a superb 25 yard shot. Striker Charlie Wyke laid the ball into his path and Taylor gave keeper Matt Gilks no chance to save with a fierce shot into the far corner.

However, in-form Scunthorpe, who have now won five of their last six League matches, equalised a minute later when Cameron Burgess took advantage of some hesitant Bradford defending to head home the equaliser from Hakeeb Adelakun’s free kick on the edge of the penalty area.

Bradford continued to dominate in the second half, but it was Scunthorpe who went ahead after 68 minutes with what proved to be the winner. Adelakun’s 20 yard free kick eluded home keeper, substitute Rouven Sattelmaier, who had the injured Colin Doyle at half time.

However, Sattelmaier kept Bradford in the game with a superb double save in the 79th minute, keeping out a cross shot from Jordan Clarke and a header from substitute Paddy Madden.

City piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but Scunthorpe’s defence that included former City favourite, Rory McArdle held firm.

Bradford City: Doyle (Sattelmaier 45), McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Hendrie (Robinson 83), Gilliead, Reeves, Vincelot, Law (Poleon 80), Taylor, Wyke. Unused subs: Thompson, McCarten, Pybus, Patrick.

Scunthorpe United: Gilks, Clarke, McArdle, Wallace, Ojo, Bishop, Adelakun (Goode 77), Holmes (Townsend 75), Burgess, Hopper, Novak (Madden 42). Unused subs: Watson (gk), Crofts, van Veen, Lewis.

Referee: Scot Duncan