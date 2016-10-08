Bradford City 1 Shrewsbury 0: Latest from Valley Parade

NICKY LAW’S first goal since returning to Valley Parade for a second stint has given Bradford City an interval advantage against a poor Shrewsbury side - without a manager following Micky Mellon’s departure on Thursday.

Law was on hand to coolly steer home a rebound low past Jayson Leutwiler on 21 minutes after a quality move involving Jordy Hiwula and Filipe Morais unhinged the visitors, with the latter seeing his goalbound shot blocked by Abu Ogogo - with Law on hand to tuck home the loose ball with Leutwiler stranded.

It was a deserved reward for City, whose slick passing football caught the eye in a totally one-sided first half, with wingers Mark Marshall and Morais being influential on both wings.

The goal represented the ninth consecutive game in which Shrewsbury have gone behind.

Morais almost added a second for City following a weaving run, with the backtracking Jack Grimmer blocking his effort close to the goalline.

Timely defending from Shrews defender Joe Riley also saved the day just before the half-hour mark when he headed clear close to his line following Timothee Dieng’s cross - after City profited after Leutwiler spilled Morais’s curling free-kick, with the loose ball eventually headed over by Billy Clarke.

Stuart McCall made one enforced change to his starting line-up following last weekend’s league victory at Chesterfield with Morais coming into the side in place of Josh Cullen, on international duty with the Republic of Ireland under-21s.

Cullen’s unavailability saw Law move inside to support Dieng in central midfield, with the hosts employing two wingers in a league game for the first time since the opening day of the season, with Morais and Marshall lining up on the flanks.

Bradford City: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival; Meredith, Marshall, Law, Dieng, Morais; B Clarke, Hiwula. Substitutes unused: Sattelmaier, N Clarke, McNulty, Vuckic, McArdle, Devine, Kilgallon

Shrewsbury Town: Leutwiler; Grimmer, El-Abd, Lancashire; Riley, Black, Ogogo, O’Brien, Brown; Waring, Toney. Substitutes unused: Halstead, Sadler, Sarcevic, Mangan, Leitch-Smith, Choulay, Ebanks-Blake.

Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northants).