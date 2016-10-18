Bradford City 1 Southend United 1: Wordsworth writes script as Bantams are held

Bradford City let slip a half-time lead but remain in the League One automatic promotion places after a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Southend United.

A second-half equaliser from Anthony Wordsworth denied second-placed City victory at Valley Parade after McNulty had given them the lead with his first goal for the club.

The Bantams sprang to life in the 29th minute when a flowing move resulted in Mark Marshall firing into the net from Nicky Law’s cross, but his effort was ruled offside.

McNulty provided a shooting chance for Josh Cullen after Law led a breakaway move four minutes later, but the on-loan midfield player shot just wide.

Bradford maintained the initiative and went ahead in the 36th minute when Haris Vuckic played the ball through for McNulty. Defender Adam Thompson slipped as he tried to intercept, leaving McNulty clear on goal and he fired the ball past the advancing Mark Oxley.

McNulty, who is on loan from Sheffield United, almost scored a second two minutes later as he saw one shot blocked and a second deflected over the crossbar.

Southend began the second half well and, after Nile Ranger forced a diving save out of Colin Doyle, the visitors equalised in the 54th minute. Ben Coker’s left-wing cross was flicked on by former City midfield player Will Atkinson for Wordsworth to score with a close-range header.

Bradford City: Doyle, Darby, McArdle, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Marshall, Vincelot, Cullen (Hanson 71), Vuckic (Morais 81), Law, McNulty (Hiwula 71). Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier (gk), N Clarke, Dieng, B Clarke.

Southend United: Oxley, Demetriou, Ferdinand, Thompson, Coker, Atkinson, Leonard, Wordsworth, McLaughlin (McGlashan 68), Ranger (Fortune 88), Cox (Mooney 81). Unused substitutes: Smith (gk), White, King, Innes.

Referee: T Kettle (Rutland).