Bradford City 2 Shrewsbury 0: Law and Vuckic net in Bantams victory

GOALS in each half from Nicky Law and substitute Haris Vuckic secured Bradford City their third successive League One victory as they moved within a point of leaders Scunthorpe United following a 2-0 win over managerless Shrewsbury Town.

Mark Marshall, right, in action for Bradford City against Sheffield United last season. Picture: Philip Oldham/SportImage.

Bradford City v Shrewsbury: Mark Marshall and Bantams both on the up after impressive start

MARK MARSHALL has a lot to be content about right now.

James Meredith.

Promotion with Bradford City would boost James Meredith’s international hopes

JAMES MEREDITH admits that securing Championship football with Bradford City would breathe new life into his international career with Australia.

Graphoc: Graeme Bandeira

Something for the Weekend: Who stands to gain and lose in Yorkshire ...

THERE’S a bit of a breather for Yorkshire’s Premier League and Championship sides this weekend, but still some key business in the in-tray nevertheless, for others.

Bradford City's Nathaniel Knight-Percival seen in action for Shrewsbury against Sheffield Wednesday's Kieran Lee.

Service as usual for Bradford City’s ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender

BRADFORD CITY defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival is keeping it strictly professional ahead of tomorrow’s reunion with former club Shrewsbury Town, who were desperate to keep him in the summer.

David Wagner.

Numbers game adding up for sustained push from Huddersfield Town

IN the words of Mark Twain, there are lies, damned lies and statistics.

LEADING THE WAY: David Wagner, Stuart McCall and Chris Wilder. Graphic: Graeme Bandeira.

YP Power Rankings: Has anyone replaced Huddersfield Town as Yorkshire’s leading lights?

THERE is just no stopping Huddersfield Town, who proudly sit at the top of the Yorkshire Post’s Power Rankings table for yet another week - after signing off for the second international break in fine style.

Bolton Wanderers Dean Moxey gets away from Bradford City's Nicky Law.

Nicky Law predicts a ‘hammering’ if Bradford City maintain momentum

BRADFORD CITY may have enjoyed a pretty exemplary start to 2016-17, but Nicky Law believes there is still one glaring box left to tick.

Team of the Week: Who makes our latest starting XI ... led by Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner?

IT may be an international break for our Premier League and Championship outfits, but there is one piece of house-keeping to complete first.

Haris Vuckic

Checkatrade Trophy: Turnout remains low but Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers prevail

It is fair to say that the new Checkatrade Trophy has not captured the imagination of Bradford City supporters.

The Bantams celebrate their win over Stoke City's Under-23s at the end of August. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Unbeaten start enables Timothee Dieng to settle quickly at Bradford City

THE attendance was the second lowest for a home game in Bradford City’s history as supporters voted with their feet at the latest revamp of a competition that in its infancy offered the only realistic route to Wembley for clubs in the bottom two divisions.

Dean Windass.

Ex-Hull City and Bradford City footballer Dean Windass owes more than £150,000, say tax officials

Former football star Dean Windass is embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings.

Chesterfield 0 Bradford 1: Billy Clarke seals win for dominant Bantams

BRADFORD City manager Stuart McCall hailed his side’s first-half performance as they maintained their unbeaten start.

Chesterfield 0 Bradford City 1: Clarke nets Bantams winner

Stuart McCall saw his Bradford City side grab all three points at Chesterfield in League One.

Stuart McCall

Chesterfield v Bradford City: Unbeaten City must push on, says Stuart McCall

MANAGER Stuart McCall has hailed Bradford City’s character as his side look to extend what is already the club’s longest unbeaten start to a season.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner (left) and Rotherham United manager Alan Stubbs before the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. (Photo: PA)

Yorkshire Power Rankings: Sheffield United and Bradford City rise below frontrunners Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN, the White Rose footballing success story of the season thus far, are still holding court at the top of the latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings table, but Sheffield United and Bradford City are coming up strongly on the rails.

Billy Clarke scored a match-winning penalty for Bradford City

WATCH: Bradford City 2-1 Fleetwood Town - Billy Clarke penalty caps turnaround for Bantams

Bradford City moved into third place in League One after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town.

Huddersfield Town's Sean Scannell bursts forward (Photo: PA)

Tuesday Night Football: As it happened

Huddersfield Town went back to the top of the Championship on a jam-packed Tuesday night schedule in the Football League.
Stuart McCall has taken issue with former Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson.

Bradford City v Fleetwood: Bantams chief Stuart McCall hits back at Phil Parkinson over ‘play-acting’ claims

STUART McCALL admits to having been “surprised” by Phil Parkinson accusing Bradford City of “play-acting“ in the wake of last weekend’s goalless draw.

Bradford City 1
