Bradford City 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Tony McMahon brace secures Bantams play-off place

Tony McMahon scored twice as Bradford City secured their place in the League One play-offs with a ruthless 3-0 win over visiting AFC Wimbledon.

McMahon slotted home from the penalty spot to give the Bantams a lead just short of the half hour mark, following a foul on Josh Cullen inside the box.

And it was double delight for the hosts moments before the break when Mark Marshall doubled the advantage with a fine solo strike.

The winger received a pass from Alex Jones and fired home from an acute angle when most thought he was about to cross.

Bradford dominated the second period and eventually put the game to bed when Marshall sent McMahon galloping through.

The win leaves Bradford in fifth-place in League One with an eight-point gap to Millwall below them and one game remaining.

A final-day victory over Rochdale next weekend could see them leapfrog Scunthorpe United however the two teams are likely to face off in the play-offs.

Scunthorpe can still jump past Fleetwood into third spot.