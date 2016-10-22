Bradford City 3 Sheffield United 3: Latest from Valley Parade

HONOURS were even at half-time in League One’s big Yorkshire derby.

Billy Clarke ensured Bradford City went in level at the break after having earlier fallen behind to a goal from Billy Sharp.

United had gone ahead on 17 minutes courtesy of a clinical headed finish from Sharp after the striker had been picked out by a wonderfully flighted cross from Mark Duffy.

The Blades playmaker also presented Matt Done with a gilt-edged opportunity on the half-hour but Colin Doyle saved the close range effort.

That vital block made up for the earlier mistake by the City goalkeeper that saw him miss Paul Coutts’ corner only for his blushes to be saved by Daniel Lafferty firing wide.

City’s leveller came ten minutes before the interval through Billy Clarke, who tapped in at the back post after the visitors had been unable to deal with a drilled low cross from Matthew Kilgallon.

Sharp restored United’s lead on 51 minutes, before City goals from Hiwula-Mayifuila and Dieng made it 3-2.

Chris Basham levelled matters on 72 minutes.

Bradford: Doyle, McArdle, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon,

Dieng, Cullen, Law, Billy Clarke, Hanson, Hiwula. Subs: Darby,

Nathan Clarke, Marshall, Sattelmaier, Vuckic, Morais, Devine.

Sheff Utd: Moore, Basham, Ebanks-Landell, Wright, Freeman,

Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Sharp, Done. Subs: Hussey,

O’Connell, Scougall, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown, Chapman.

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

We have all the latest from today’s match.... plus a new stats centre to quench your thirst for news from your club.

Follow Richard Sutcliffe on Twitter for up-to-the-minute action

Bradford City v Sheffield United: In-Play stats centre

Goal updates: Get all Yorkshire’s goals as they go in

Comprehensive match feed: Stay tuned to our feed of accounts tracking today’s matches